Centamin (LON:CEY) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Centamin from GBX 138 ($1.80) to GBX 137 ($1.79) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 126.40 ($1.65).

LON CEY opened at GBX 97.59 ($1.27) on Tuesday. Centamin has a 12 month low of GBX 88.20 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 137.12 ($1.79). The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 95.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.03%.

In related news, insider Ross Jerrard acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,029.79). Also, insider Mark Bankes acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £36,800 ($48,079.44).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

