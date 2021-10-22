Centamin (LON:CEY) Earns “Sell” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 88 ($1.15) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 138 ($1.80) to GBX 137 ($1.79) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 126.40 ($1.65).

Shares of LON CEY opened at GBX 98 ($1.28) on Tuesday. Centamin has a twelve month low of GBX 88.20 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 137.12 ($1.79). The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 104.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.72%. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 1.03%.

In related news, insider Ross Jerrard acquired 15,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £13,800 ($18,029.79). Also, insider Mark Bankes acquired 40,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £36,800 ($48,079.44).

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

