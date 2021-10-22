Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Sells $858,480.00 in Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $858,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE CDAY opened at $127.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of -297.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $128.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.54.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,327,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

