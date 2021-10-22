Certified Advisory Corp Has $5.38 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.4% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $375.37. The stock had a trading volume of 244,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,515,641. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $266.97 and a fifty-two week high of $382.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $369.74 and its 200 day moving average is $353.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

