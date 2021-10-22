Certified Advisory Corp Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2,541.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHP. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 92.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 54,306 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 547.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $62.99. 10,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,116. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.57. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.91.

