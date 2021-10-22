Certified Advisory Corp Purchases 2,133 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up 1.0% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 225.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,027,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,542,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,751. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.00. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $67.29.

