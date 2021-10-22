CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Set at C$3.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.04.

CEU stock opened at C$2.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.70. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$2.24. The company has a market cap of C$524.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$253.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.23 million.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,009,412 shares in the company, valued at C$3,094,494.48. Also, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,755,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,069,061 shares in the company, valued at C$3,631,408.96. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,017,276 shares of company stock worth $1,784,784.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

