CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Holdings Boosted by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 339,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 43,600 shares during the period. CF Industries comprises 2.6% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $17,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $37,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 4,588.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

NYSE CF traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $60.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $63.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

