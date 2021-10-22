Charles R. Schwab Sells 13,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $1,044,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $82.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $82.57. The stock has a market cap of $148.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.