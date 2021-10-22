Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 338,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,517 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $49,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 63.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 157.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 70,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after buying an additional 43,152 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 28.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $170.02 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $206.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.23.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.67.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

