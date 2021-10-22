Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $169.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,939. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.82. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $206.29.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.28.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chart Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.96% of Chart Industries worth $51,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

