Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $134.00 at Raymond James

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVX. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

CVX opened at $111.74 on Wednesday. Chevron has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

