Chia Network Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Chia Network has a total market cap of $246.80 million and approximately $29.74 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chia Network has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for $155.98 or 0.00252738 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00071748 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00072281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00104233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,950.62 or 1.00378368 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.60 or 0.06487021 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00021938 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

