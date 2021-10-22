Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives $44.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSSE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

CSSE stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,758. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $47.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.89% and a negative return on equity of 54.07%. The company had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 225.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

