Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,843.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,876.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,641.15. The firm has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,172.29 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total value of $2,901,064.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,846,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $28,994,003. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,902.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

