ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) vs. Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Head to Head Review

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.6% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ChoiceOne Financial Services and Southside Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChoiceOne Financial Services $78.41 million 2.45 $15.61 million N/A N/A Southside Bancshares $281.56 million 4.49 $82.15 million $2.49 15.56

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than ChoiceOne Financial Services.

Volatility and Risk

ChoiceOne Financial Services has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ChoiceOne Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Southside Bancshares pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ChoiceOne Financial Services and Southside Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChoiceOne Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Southside Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Southside Bancshares has a consensus price target of $32.41, suggesting a potential downside of 16.36%. Given Southside Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than ChoiceOne Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares ChoiceOne Financial Services and Southside Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChoiceOne Financial Services 22.98% 9.44% 1.07% Southside Bancshares 42.23% 13.00% 1.59%

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats ChoiceOne Financial Services on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated transaction machine services. It also provides commercial and consumer loans. The company was founded on February 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Sparta, MI.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans. The company was founded on August 11, 1982 and is headquartered in Tyler, TX.

