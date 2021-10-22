Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 16.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,771 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $34,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Chubb by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,712 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chubb by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,073,000 after acquiring an additional 353,933 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,771,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,859,000 after acquiring an additional 351,677 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,250,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,203,000 after acquiring an additional 294,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.11.

CB opened at $186.22 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $123.31 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.05 and its 200-day moving average is $171.31. The company has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

