CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 20.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,478,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,158,759 shares during the quarter. Fortis makes up approximately 0.8% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortis were worth $198,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 30,433.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 57.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 734.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTS. Bank of America cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.30.

Shares of Fortis stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.77. 1,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,017. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average of $45.16. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.80%.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

