CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,374 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $64,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 560,661 shares of company stock worth $209,709,416 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $357.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,290. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $353.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $351.38 and its 200 day moving average is $365.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

