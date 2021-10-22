CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 11,408 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $25,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,284,510,000 after buying an additional 1,494,019 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after buying an additional 1,452,508 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2,192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,276,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,725,000 after buying an additional 1,221,089 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,339,000 after buying an additional 886,859 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNI opened at $132.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $133.26.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4977 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

