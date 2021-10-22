CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 78.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,797 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Enphase Energy worth $27,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after acquiring an additional 769,132 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,911,000 after acquiring an additional 723,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,502,920,000 after acquiring an additional 568,934 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 772.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 482,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,279,000 after acquiring an additional 427,420 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 448,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,690,000 after acquiring an additional 319,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,147,907 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.38.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $179.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $229.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.65.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

