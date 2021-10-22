CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $39.19 Million Stock Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 778,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,857 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Farfetch worth $39,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 49.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 43.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTCH shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.85.

NYSE FTCH opened at $42.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.09. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

