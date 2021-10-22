CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 207 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $974,084,000 after buying an additional 443,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,487,000 after buying an additional 967,343 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $229,646,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,428,000 after buying an additional 60,065 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,204,000 after buying an additional 88,386 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,379 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $144.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $126.01 and a one year high of $189.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.