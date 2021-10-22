CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 403,742 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 403,742 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $43,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $116.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.82. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $83.16 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $603.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 45.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.