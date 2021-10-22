Cinctive Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,836 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHVN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 48.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 177,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,231,000 after purchasing an additional 57,957 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $31,345,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $6,835,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $2,269,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $439,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.91.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $136.88 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.25.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.