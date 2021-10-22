Cinctive Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Cinctive Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 19.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 43,738 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in AngioDynamics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,457,000 after purchasing an additional 170,480 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,379.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 503,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after buying an additional 469,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

ANGO stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $291,808.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $97,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,242 shares of company stock valued at $724,575. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

