Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases 78,029 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 244.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,029 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $332,967.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,041.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock worth $811,991,119. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 6.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

