Cinctive Capital Management LP Raises Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 309,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,352 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 20.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $14.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

