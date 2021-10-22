Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 264,442 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 264,442 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $30,443.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 571,235 shares of company stock valued at $25,159,269. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $44.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.