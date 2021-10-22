Citigroup Cuts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $254.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $264.00 to $254.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.47.

Shares of BIDU opened at $180.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.08. The firm has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Baidu by 3.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 6.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in Baidu by 6.3% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.3% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

