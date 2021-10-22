Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,116,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $3,866,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $135,003.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,024.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $335,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,597,930. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

