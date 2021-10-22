Citigroup Inc. Invests $87,000 in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCRD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 852,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 481,400 shares during the last quarter. 22.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FCRD. Zacks Investment Research raised First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCRD opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $139.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.69. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $4.79.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 108.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

