Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kernel Group were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter worth $18,513,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kernel Group in the first quarter worth $10,130,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Kernel Group in the first quarter worth $9,980,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kernel Group in the first quarter worth $8,005,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kernel Group in the first quarter worth $7,723,000.

Shares of KRNLU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

