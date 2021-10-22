Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) CEO Sells $2,014,267.50 in Stock

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE C opened at $70.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.93.
Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 640,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,313,000 after purchasing an additional 104,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,874,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,846,000 after purchasing an additional 40,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
