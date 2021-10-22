City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. City had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 35.48%.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.80. 46,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,536. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.54. City has a 12 month low of $57.09 and a 12 month high of $88.49.

Get City alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of City stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $86,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in City stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,092 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,708 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of City worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.