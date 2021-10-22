Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Lance Torgerson Sells 5,625 Shares

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $126,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Civeo alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,837 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $134,426.11.

On Friday, October 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,581 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $128,307.19.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,858 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $129,520.38.

On Monday, October 11th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,420 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $119,240.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,202 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $111,634.92.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,125 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $109,572.50.

On Monday, October 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,748 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $105,263.16.

On Friday, October 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 4,962 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $111,595.38.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,690 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $130,244.10.

On Monday, September 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,542 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $131,234.56.

NYSE:CVEO opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $326.69 million, a PE ratio of -43.07 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Civeo Co. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $25.28.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.55 million. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 46,109.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 77,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVEO shares. TheStreet raised Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.