Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

Get Clarivate alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CLVT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE:CLVT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.20. 1,630,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,489,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.61. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.80 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarivate (CLVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.