Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target Increased to $2.50 by Analysts at Barclays

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its target price raised by Barclays from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.65.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $2.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $531.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

