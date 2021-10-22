CloakCoin (CLOAK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.96 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $7,846.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00022898 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00020386 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,715,604 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

