Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $140.00 at Mizuho

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NET has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.53.

NYSE NET opened at $182.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.76. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $183.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of -404.44 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,465.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.43, for a total transaction of $2,288,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 779,405 shares of company stock valued at $101,527,820. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,216,000 after acquiring an additional 298,951 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,428,000 after acquiring an additional 223,979 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

