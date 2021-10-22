Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.38 Million

Brokerages forecast that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will announce $38.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.30 million and the highest is $39.77 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $38.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $153.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.50 million to $156.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $201.76 million, with estimates ranging from $189.05 million to $225.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.81 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Clovis Oncology by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLVS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.33. 1,852,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,269,676. The company has a market cap of $512.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

