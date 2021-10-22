CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Trading Down 3.8%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) shares were down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 49,826 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,323,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CLPS Incorporation by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CLPS Incorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CLPS Incorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLPS, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance and financial sectors. It specializes in consulting; development, maintenance and testing of software project; and recruiting, training, developing, and retaining human capital and talents.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.