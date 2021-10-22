Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Shares Up 0.9%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $84.27 and last traded at $83.06. 3,289 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 2,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.32.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHEOY. Morgan Stanley cut Cochlear from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup upgraded Cochlear from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.42.
About Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY)
Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
