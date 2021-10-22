Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.66 and last traded at $6.64. 131,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,205,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

Several analysts have commented on CDE shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

