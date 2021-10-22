Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Issues Earnings Results

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 12.25%.

Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,653. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Colony Bankcorp has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $256.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Colony Bankcorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Colony Bankcorp were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.