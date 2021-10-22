Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 849 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSCC. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $630,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $75.43 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.66 and a 200-day moving average of $102.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.473 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.