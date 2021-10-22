Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,869,000 after purchasing an additional 164,171 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 158,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 83,975 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 78,266 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,955,000. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,167,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SHYD opened at $24.93 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $25.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $25.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.