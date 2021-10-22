Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,091.89 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $890.00 and a 52-week high of $1,267.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,101.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,137.85.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

