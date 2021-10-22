Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $313,000 Stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBF. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,054,000.

Shares of GBF opened at $120.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.22. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a one year low of $116.49 and a one year high of $126.24.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

