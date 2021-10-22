Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $313,000 Stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBF. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,054,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBF opened at $120.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.22. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $116.49 and a 12-month high of $126.24.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

